N.O. Named No. 2 City in US by Travel + Leisure Readers

NEW ORLEANS – The Crescent City earned several honors in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2020. The readers of the travel magazine named New Orleans the No. 2 City in the United States. This is the sixth consecutive year that New Orleans has been named a top five city in the country. This year’s World’s Best Awards survey closed on March 2, just before widespread stay-at-home orders were implemented as a result of COVID-19.

“Travel + Leisure is a leader in the travel industry, and it is an incredible honor to consistently be recognized as a top city amongst some of the most popular destinations in the country.” said Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “These results reflect visitor’s experiences before the pandemic and this award could only have been achieved through the hard work, passion and focus of the more than 89,000 people who work in the hospitality industry. Though the current experience of visiting New Orleans may look different than it has previously, we are confident that our work to lead the way in safety along with our unique and dynamic culture will show potential visitors that we are still one of the best places to visit in the nation.”

In its 25th year, Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards is an annual readers’ survey that rates destinations, hotels, airports, cruise lines and more. New Orleans ranked ahead of Chicago, New York City, San Antonio, Honolulu, Asheville, and Austin in the list of U.S. Best Cities and was included in the top four along with Charleston, Santa Fe, and Savannah. Readers ranked cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping and overall value.

“Our vibrant culture, living history and unmatched hospitality make up the authentic spirit that is felt by every visitor who chooses New Orleans, and receiving this accolade is indeed a unique honor,” said Mark Romig, CMO and senior vice president of New Orleans & Company. “As we all look to the future, our hope is that as travelers begin to dream of future plans, New Orleans will stay top-of-mind and they will know we are ready to welcome them when the time is right.”

More information on Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards and a complete list of winners can be found at www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best.





Comments

comments