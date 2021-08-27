N.O. Music Venues Unite to Host NOLAxNOLA Concert Series

NEW ORLEANS – A coalition of New Orleans nightclubs and music venues, in partnership with New Orleans & Company, will host the Oct. 7-17 NOLAxNOLA series of live music events. The goal is to support venues, musicians and culture bearers while following all safety guidelines.

Organizers say they want to create a national model of promoting and supporting live music in a safe way that calls for proof of COVID vaccine or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours for entrance into the venue.

“New Orleans festival seasons mean so much to the city. It is essential that we all band together to support the city and our vibrant artistic community in our time of need. Shows will go on and we will turn this challenging moment into a historic celebration,” said Sig Greenebaum, co-founder of NOLAxNOLA and president of Sigfest Events, in a release.

“We want to send a clear message to all travelers, regionals and locals who previously had planned to attend New Orleans music festivals or club concerts this fall: Visitors, please keep your travel plans and get vaccinated. Locals, get vaccinated and retain and buy other tickets to safe music venues this fall. Our live music shows and performances must survive, must go on and flourish,” said Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company, the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry. “New Orleanians and our critical visitor economy deserve a rich array of music, delivered in wonderful safe club environments, instead of mass-attended festival events right now. Our music clubs are the lifeblood of the most authentic live music scene in America, and they and our musicians are in peril. This unprecedented coalition of venues, artists and New Orleans & Company has come together to plant a flag in the ground, book scores of concerts throughout venues and neighborhoods all over the city and drive the message that the music continues, and does so safely.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit neworleans.com/nolaxnola.