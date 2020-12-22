N.O. Military and Maritime Academy Recognized as Naval Honor School

L to R: New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy Cadets Alexis Bartek, Kobe Snow, Aiden Tiblier, Savion Drake and Kaitlyn Hunter with the Naval Honors streamers during morning formations.

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy has been recognized as a Naval Honor School for this academic year, marking the fifth time the school has achieved this national recognition that’s reserved for the top 20% of the 60-plus Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps programs in its region.

“Gaining this distinction only enforces our determination to excel,” said NOMMA Commandant Chris Schlafer, USMC (Retired). “NOMMA has a caring faculty that works hard to motivate our cadets to be exemplary students and community leaders. We are honored to receive this distinction and our cadets, Marine Instructors, and entire staff deserve to be recognized for their superior effort.”

The selection is based on several criteria, including the number of cadets in the program, number of community service hours, number of public affairs events attended by cadets, number of academic awards presented to cadets, the inspector general inspection, and the total dollar amount awarded for scholarships and enlistments.