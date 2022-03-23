N.O. Market Research Firm to Focus on Luxury, Health and Wellness

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – For the past 28 years, the Olinger Group has been a “generalist” market research firm. Now, the company’s management team said it has decided to take the advice it gives most of its clients: “Follow the research, listen to your gut and evolve.” That said, the Olinger Group will now specialize in three vertical categories: health and wellness, luxury brands, and luxury travel.

“Insights firms today are expected to be highly specialized, composed of teams with deep knowledge and shorter learning curves,” said Jude Olinger, the company’s founder, in a press release. “I’m thrilled that we’ve made the change and are following our passions.”

“This whole idea of providing insights for living well has a lot of positivity around it,” said Olinger’s Managing Director Chanttel Allen. “It flipped the script and gives us a new lens to see through. It’s been liberating.”

Olinger said he often tells his clients that they need to “evolve or die,” and it felt good to be taking his own advice.

“Even a shark dies if it doesn’t keep moving,” he said. “This prehistoric predator has survived for 450 billion years because it is fearless. We have to be, too.”

The Olinger Group chose its specialties based on its expertise and interests.

“We know these consumers, because we are these consumers,” Allen explained. “More importantly, we believe this move allows us to live our mission to keep doing meaningful research that can shape lives in an extraordinary way and help others live well.”

The Olinger Group has worked for CVS Health, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Whole Foods Market, the American Heart Association, the Howard Hughes Corporation, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Hyatt, Marriott and others.

To learn more, visit www.olingergroup.com.