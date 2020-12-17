N.O. Launches ‘Streatery’ Pilot

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans has partnered with the Downtown Development District and the Domain Companies to coordinate a “streatery” pilot in the CBD’s South Market neighborhood that will close the lakebound side of Girod Street between South Rampart Street and O’Keefe Avenue from Dec. 15 to Jan. 2. The space will be used for business activities with proper social distance. No parking, loading zones or residential access points will be affected during the pilot.

“One of Mayor Cantrell’s priorities has been for us as a City to remain nimble and test street treatments that provide more spaces for businesses to service their patrons while occupancy is restricted due to COVID-19. We’d like to thank our Department of Public Works and the project team that helped get this project in place,” said Laura Bryan, director of the Office of Transportation.

The City said it is developing the short-term program to support businesses while balancing public health imperatives during COVID. This program coincides with the short-term outdoor dining initiatives that are being implemented as an effort to curb the detrimental impacts of COVID-19 on businesses and restaurants.

For more information, contact movingneworleans@nola.gov.