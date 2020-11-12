N.O. Launches New COVID-19 Live Entertainment Permitting Process

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans has released detailed information about the permitting process to host live entertainment in indoor and outdoor settings, in accordance with the ongoing public health guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We know that our culture bearers provide the pulse of this city,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “My administration has worked closely with the leaders of New Orleans’ cultural economy throughout the pandemic to find creative ways to safely provide the entertainment that is our lifeblood. That’s why we are excited to launch a permitting process — developed in collaboration with our cultural community — to simplify live entertainment planning for performers and venues.”

Live entertainment — including musical acts, theatrical plays, stand-up comedy, magic, dance performances, DJs, and burlesque and drag performance — will be allowed in outdoor and some indoor settings with either a special event permit or a certificate of registration issued by the Department of Safety and Permits. In accordance with Louisiana State Fire Marshal guidelines, singing, karaoke, and wind-blown instruments are not allowed in indoor settings and live entertainment is not allowed indoors in bars or breweries.

All live entertainment in Orleans Parish requires a permit or certificate.

A Special Event Permit is needed when hosting a one-time, occasional event, or for outdoor live entertainment. This permit will ask for the traditional special event details and an additional COVID-19 form. Examples of events requiring this permit type include:

Front porch concert at your home

Wedding with live entertainment (if not held at a reception hall)

Drive-in concert or movie at a park

A bar that will have a band nightly in their enclosed outdoor courtyard

Apply for a Special Event Permit via the One Stop App.

A Certificate of Registration is needed when a business with a Mayoralty Live Entertainment Permit is going to regularly have live entertainment. The performance must be set up in the same manner every time. Examples of events requiring this permit type include:

A restaurant that will have a weekly musical performance, like a Sunday brunch

A reception hall that regularly hosts weddings or funerals

An adult live entertainment performance venue (must follow specific rules as written in the COVID-19 reopening guidelines for Phase 3.3)

Apply for a Certificate of Registration via the One Stop App.

The following safety guidelines are required during permitted live entertainment:

Dance clubs or un-organized dancing (like dancing at a wedding) are not allowed

Dance performances and recitals on a stage are allowed with a special event permit but dancing with partners is not allowed

Dance for exercise is allowed following the rules for gyms

Rules for musical acts, theatrical plays, comedians, magic shows, DJs, burlesque and drag:

Performers must be six feet from each other and six feet from the audience

Performers must wear masks unless actively singing, lip-syncing, speaking, or using a wind-blown instrument in the performance

Singing, karaoke, and wind-blow instruments are not allowed indoors

Additional information is available at ready.nola.gov/livemusic.