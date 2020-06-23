N.O. Jazz & Heritage Foundation Commits $1.2 Million to Community Grants

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, has announced it is now accepting applications for 2020-21 community partnership grants.

The foundation also announced the creation of the Louisiana Cultural Equity Arts Grant, which is open to Black, indigenous and people of color creatives and BIPOC nonprofit organizations in Louisiana. The creation of this grant category is part of a larger effort by the foundation to address structural racism within and beyond its walls and to elevate, amplify and support the art of BIPOC creatives and communities.

The intention behind this grant is to support BIPOC creatives and to strengthen the capacity for arts presenting, producing, programming and instruction at organizations in Louisiana led by BIPOC people.

Since 1979, the foundation has invested proceeds from Jazz Fest directly into the community with grants to fund projects that support the foundation’s mission. During the last 10 years, more than $8 million dollars have been awarded in community partnership grants.