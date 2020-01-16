N.O. Human Resources Company Partners with the Predictive Index

NEW ORLEANS – Human resources company HR NOLA announced it has become a certified partner of the Predictive Index (PI), an award-winning talent optimization platform that “aligns business strategy with people strategy for optimal business results.” Using PI’s science-based methodologies, HR NOLA will help its clients make better hires and predict candidate success.

Offering over 75 years of collective human resources and business experience, HR NOLA’s mission is to help businesses accurately define the true competencies needed for specific positions. With data from PI, HR NOLA can help businesses greatly improve their success in hiring top talent, designing winning teams, managing change, influencing productivity, and ultimately driving growth to achieve their business objectives.

“I look forward to working with our clients in the greater New Orleans area to diagnose the root cause of business challenges to ultimately boost employee engagement and performance,” said Amy Bakay of HR NOLA.