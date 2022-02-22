N.O. Home & Garden Show Set for March 11-13 in Superdome

NEW ORLEANS – The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans has announced the return of the 65th Annual New Orleans Home & Garden Show, scheduled for March 11-13 at the Caesars Superdome. Exhibitors will show off the latest offerings related to home security, kitchen renovation, outdoor landscaping and other high-tech products. This year’s theme is “Come Back to What You Remember.”

For 65 years, show has been produced by the Home Builders Association. Entergy is the 2022 presenting sponsor.

During the show’s “Bayou Battle of the Build,” teams from four area colleges and two high schools will design and build furniture or other specialty items, which will all be on display and auctioned at the show. Proceeds go back to the schools. Sponsored by 84 Lumber, the competition is a cooperative endeavor between the New Orleans Home & Garden Show and the New Orleans Education League for workforce development and outreach that seeks to build connections between local students, teachers, employers, and those who have made careers in trades and supporting businesses.

As part of the Battle of the Build, Northshore Technical College, which has a team in the build competition, will also have its Mobile Mechatronics Lab at the show. The lab is a 40-foot trailer equipped with one slideout alcove and is outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment for hands-on career exploration, STEM events, career fairs, mobile testing, and skills training.

Other highlights:

Outdoor Cedar Solutions will raffle a 10×20 Cedar pergola.

Companies and government agencies will be at the Home Show to help homeowners who are still struggling to recover from Hurricane Ida. Seminars and Q & A sessions will be scheduled throughout the show to help homeowners navigate through the red tape and unanswered questions.

What started out as a special gift to a spouse ended up as a business called Designer Palms. This first-time Home Show vendor comes from Kansas and specializes in steel palms built to withstand even the harshest weather. Each palm has a superstructure welded to a steel plate that can be bolted down.

Plaquemines Parish-based Belle Danse Orchids will have a large display of colorful orchids and other tropical plants for sale. Various varieties of orchids, such as Phalaenopsis, Vanda and Cattleya will be for sale as well tropical plants and an assortment of orchid supplies.

ForeverLawn Gulf South sells natural-looking synthetic grass for commercial and residential properties, including the popular K9 grass, the leading synthetic turf designed for dogs.

Clearwater Pools and Spas will display an outdoor kitchen, furniture and grills, including the very popular Pellet Grill.

