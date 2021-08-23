N.O. Health Experts Promote Breastfeeding

NEW ORLEANS – In honor of National Breastfeeding Month and National Black Breastfeeding Week, I Am New Orleans will host a virtual panel discussion, “A Breastfeeding-Friendly City is a Baby-Friendly City,” from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. The event will focus on the importance of breastfeeding, maternal and child health in communities of color and building an equitable future for mothers and families.

The virtual discussion is part of I am New Orleans, a community-led effort to stimulate conversation and action around issues of racial equity to help create a child-centered city. The panel will be composed of four experts: Taeshaun Walters, Certified Lactation Counselor and parent educator at WE PLAY, Victoria Williams from NolaBreastfeeding Center and BirthMark Doulas, Chantell Reed from the New Orleans Health Department and Dr. Tara Morse, OB Hospitalist at Crescent City Physicians, Inc. Meshawn Tarver, CLC, doula and senior program manager of maternal and child health at the Institute of Women & Ethnic Studies, will moderate.

“NOLA Baby Café is thrilled to celebrate and support moms during National Breastfeeding Month and Black Breastfeeding Week,” said Portia Williams, lactation consultant and maternal child health community manager at Touro and founder of Nola Baby Café, a partner of I am New Orleans. “This conversation will spark meaningful dialogue surrounding making New Orleans a more breastfeeding-friendly city and a place where mothers, children and communities of color can thrive.”

“A Breastfeeding-Friendly City is a Baby-Friendly City” will also include conversations on the health and financial benefits of breastfeeding for mothers, children and their families. Studies have even shown that breastfeeding is a baby’s first immunization and can reduce maternal and child mortality rates. Research has shown that breastfeeding protects moms and babies from serious health issues long-term, such as cervical cancer, asthma, obesity and diabetes. It also is the best medicine for pre-term babies and helping them survive. Yet, in Louisiana, only 66% of moms ever breastfeed, according to the CDC. And women of color, who face greater health issues, breastfeed even less.

Visit IamNewOrleansVoices.com for more information.