N.O. Film Office Takes Victory Lap for Locally Shot ‘Project Power’

Jamie Foxx in ‘Project Power’ (Photo courtesy of Netflix)

NEW ORLEANS — Film New Orleans, the city’s film office, expressed support for the Netflix feature film “Project Power,” which was filmed in New Orleans and has become the No. 1 film on the popular streaming service in 100 countries. The movie stars Jamie Foxx and Joseph-Gordon Levitt.

Filmed in late 2018 and 2019, “Project Power” is an action thriller set in New Orleans in the near future when humans can take a drug to unleash a particular superpower for five minutes at a time. The film features scenes at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Port of New Orleans and Canal Street.

The office said “Project Power” is an example of how the city can serve not only as a great backdrop for a film but can become a key component of the story.

“The Film Office worked closely with the production to manage filming throughout the city and we are thrilled to see audiences appreciate the film and enjoy the references and iconic locations represented,” said Carroll Morton, director of Film New Orleans.

The office said New Orleans has established itself as a U.S. film production hub that attracts major movies, television series and commercials. Official estimates of production-related spending are $5.2 billion since 2010.

The City recently welcomed the return of filming. Each production is required to comply with COVID-19 protocols that were established to ensure the safety of film crews and residents. Several television series are anticipated to resume filming in the coming weeks.