N.O., FEMA, Restaurants Work Together to Provide Meal Assistance

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the start of its COVID-19 meal assistance program, which will engage local restaurants to provide food to eligible New Orleanians experiencing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic

“We know that because of COVID, many of our residents are unable to put food on their tables,” said Cantrell. “Local non-profit organizations have stood up in unprecedented ways to provide our people with food these last few months, and I am so grateful to them. But the need continues. That’s why we’ve partnered with FEMA and Revolution Foods to build this first-of-its-kind emergency meal program, which will help fill that gap.”

The program will engage Revolution Foods and its local restaurant partners to cook, package, and deliver two meals per day to vulnerable residents for at least thirty days. Eligible recipients are COVID-impacted residents not receiving other federal food assistance, including seniors, adults with high-risk health conditions and special medical needs, COVID-19 positive individuals or those who are quarantined, homeless residents, and children under 18. The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will manage this meal assistance program on behalf of the city. The Greater New Orleans Foundation helped analyze food insecurity data and developed a model that will feed people in need and provide a lifeline to the struggling restaurant industry.

Beginning in July, fresh, nutritious meals will be prepared by over 100 local restaurants through the Chef’s Brigade coalition along with Revolution Foods, organized and stored by the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI), packaged by Revolution Foods, and delivered by d’livery NOLA to several central feeding sites and in some cases to residents’ homes. This program is expected to re-employ several hundred New Orleanians who have been out of work due to the pandemic. Restaurants that would like to join in this effort should use the form found on the Chef’s Brigade website: chefsbrigadenola.org.





