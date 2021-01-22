N.O. Entrepreneur’s Week Looking for Speakers

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – The producers of New Orleans Entrepreneur Week are looking for local thought leaders to inspire virtual audiences at this year’s event, scheduled for March 22-26. This year’s digital experience will feature speakers, panels and discussions celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit in New Orleans and beyond. 2021 themes will include:

The Power of Now

Startup Community 2.0

Keep your Head Up

Future-Proofing New Orleans

It’s All About the Roux

Click here to apply to be a speaker.