N.O. Entrepreneur Week to Feature Music, Fashion and Food

Chef Nina Compton

NEW ORLEANS – This year’s New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, scheduled for March 22-26, will place a special emphasis on musical, fashion and culinary performances. Highlights of the schedule include:

3/22 – NOEW @ NIGHT presented by Pan American Life Insurance Group – Culinary demonstration and fireside chat with Chef Nina Compton at Bywater American Bistro, hosted by Robin Barnes, “The Songbird of New Orleans”

3/23 – NOEW @ NIGHT presented by Ochsner Health – Musical performance by Water Seed at Tipitina’s.

3/24 – NOEW @ NIGHT presented by AWS Activate and Halliburton Labs – Musical performances by artists from Material Institute including Tanywey, Yung June featuring Caz, Amethyst Starr, Lucia Honey, N’IYA ALEÏA, and a runway moment by fashion designer Marlence at Music Box Village . Garments from designers in Material Institute’s Fashion and Textiles program will also be featured including pieces by, Melanie Reupke, Cherise Lockett, and Lorenzo Duarte.

3/25 – NOEW @ NIGHT presented by JP Morgan Chase and Co. – Musical performance by GLBL WRMNG at Tipitina’s.

3/26 – IDEApitch presented by Revelry – DJ Raj Smoove will close out IDEApitch, the finale of NOEW that features a live, high-stakes pitch competition

“New Orleans Airlift and the Music Box Village were grateful to finally create meaningful creative work with NOEW after beginning plans for collaboration back in March of 2020,” said Jay Pennington, co-founder of New Orleans Airlift. “We feel like our shared vision was made even more special by the inclusion of the talents and exuberance of our friends at Material Institute and the Embassy.”

Each evening, in partnership with My House Events, attendees will also have the opportunity to support local chefs by ordering a meal during their registration that will be delivered during NOEW @ Night segments. Participating restaurants include Compere Lapin, La Cocinita, Afrodisiac, 2Brothers1Love and Cavan.

“Though this year’s events will be virtual, NOEW is creatively finding ways to support the entrepreneurial talent of our city,” said Brenna Kane, COO of the Idea Village. “Attendees can expect to not only have the chance to learn valuable insights from innovative leaders in our community, but also have a lot of fun while they’re at it by joining NOEW @ Night’s entertainment sessions and ordering delicious food from some amazing local restaurants.”

This year’s slate of virtual events will feature a focus on the themes of community resilience, future-proofing New Orleans, creating equitable systems, New Orleans’ cultural and entrepreneurial landscape, and the region’s startup community, among others.

NOEW 2021 will host over 60 sessions featuring notable speakers and thought leaders, including Nina Compton, Brad Feld, Christina Wallace, Walter Isaacson, Marlon Nichols, Patrick Comer and more.

NOEW virtual events are free to join, and all content can be accessed by registering at www.NOEW.org.