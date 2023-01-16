N.O. Entrepreneur to Pitch Healthy Snacks on Shark Tank

NEW ORLEANS — Entrepreneur Aaron Gailmor will pitch Brass Roots, a line of climate and keto-friendly snacks, on the Jan. 20 episode of ABC’s reality show “Shark Tank.” The episode airs at 7 p.m. CST.

Brass Roots’ line of snacks, which debuted in 2019, is made from sustainably sourced, organic, plant-based ingredients. The startup’s flagship product, Roasted Sacha Inchi, is an “ancient superfood” native to Peru that contains high levels of protein, fiber and omega-3s. It contains no peanut or tree nut allergens.

“Shark Tank has been a life-long dream of mine,” Gailmor said in a press release. “The opportunity to pitch Brass Roots to the Sharks was incredibly motivating. “I hope our city can tune in because I’m extremely proud to be a healthy snacks brand from New Orleans.”

Gailmor said he hopes to partner with the show’s “Sharks” to help expand production and distribution of the complete line of sacha inchi snacks, which includes Chocolate Sacha Inchi Butter and Sweet Heat Roasted Sacha Inchi.

In 2021, the company announced that it had closed on a $1 million investment commitment from John B Sanfilippo & Son, manufacturer and marketer of the Fisher brand. At the time, Brass Roots said the investment would fund sales growth of its products online and in nearly 400 Sprouts Farmers Markets stores across the country.