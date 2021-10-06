N.O. East Hospital Receives Awards from American Heart Association

NEW ORLEANS — From LCMC Health:

New Orleans East Hospital has received two American Heart Association Achievement Awards for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

Stroke is the fifth highest cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and speeding recovery times.

Get With The Guidelines-Stroke was developed to assist healthcare professionals to provide the most up- to-date, research-based guidelines for treating stroke patients.

Additionally, New Orleans East Hospital received the Association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”

“New Orleans East Hospital is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival after a stroke,” said Dr. Sheryl Martin-Schild, Neurologist. “Get With The Guidelines-Stroke makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for stroke patients.”

Each year program participants apply for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke and diabetic patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, participants also provide education to patients to help them manage their health and rehabilitation once at home.

“On behalf of New Orleans East Hospital’s staff and board, I must say these awards serve as a distinguished reminder of the importance of our foundational mission of educating and empowering our community while also showing respect, integrity, and professionalism in all aspects of our services,” said Dr. Takeisha Davis, CEO and President of New Orleans East Hospital. “Our team of dedicated professionals remains committed to pursuing and enacting the practices that ensure the best possible outcomes.”

This year, New Orleans East Hospital received the following Achievement Awards: Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.

“We are pleased to recognize New Orleans East Hospital for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”