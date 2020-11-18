N.O. East Hospital Partners with Center for Jewish-Multicultural Affairs

NEW ORLEANS – The Rhesa & Alden J. McDonald and Sue Ellen & Joseph Canizaro Diabetes Center at New Orleans East Hospital and the Goldring Family Foundation Center for Jewish-Multicultural Affairs, a brand new initiative of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, announced a joint venture that will seek to directly address the healthcare disparities facing local communities of color and historically underserved populations, and that have been made even more apparent by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Get NOEH Fit: Healthy You, Healthy Me” will emphasize prevention and care of diabetes and other diseases that disproportionately affect minority communities, healthy meal preparation and eating habits, and the role of exercise and physical activity in improving wellness. In addition, Black-owned restaurants in New Orleans East and surrounding neighborhoods will lead cooking demonstrations and provide diabetes-friendly items on their menus.

Dr. Corey Hebert, chief medical officer for WDSU-TV, will lead outreach to the community. Community members will also be encouraged to participate in wellness-related events and promotional challenges.

“While the COVID-19 crisis has shone a light on structural failings of the healthcare system, it has also revealed the disproportionate impact of crises on communities of color,” said Dr. Takeisha Davis, NOEH CEO. “It is our responsibility as a healthcare pillar to look ahead and pay attention to concrete steps that can be taken to ensure that recurring patterns of health disparities do not repeat themselves.”