N.O. Digital Marketing Agency to Open Atlanta Office

Online Optimism founder and CEO Flynn Zaiger

NEW ORLEANS – Digital marketing and advertising company Online Optimism – founded in 2012 in New Orleans by Tulane grad Flynn Zaiger – is opening a new office in the Atlanta area. The move comes after eight years of growth in the company’s birthplace.

“We’ve scaled between 30% to 100% annually from years two through seven of our agency’s history, surpassing $1 million in annual revenue in 2019,” said Zaiger. “We’ve gone from 13 employees to 17 employees since March due to our aggressive growth through COVID-19.”

The Online Optimism team has worked with more than 100 different organizations nationwide and has launched more than 50 websites. The company was also a 2020 Finalist for the North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards and was on the shortlist in 2018 for DigiDay’s Most Passionate Employees. There have been write-ups on Inc.com, Forbes.com, Fox Business and Huffington Post.

In New Orleans, the group has worked with organizations like the New Orleans Regional Planning Commission, St. Thomas Community Health Center and the Downtown Development District.

“In eight years, we have been able to build the most innovative and optimistic creative digital marketing team in New Orleans,” said Zaiger. “As we’ve expanded our client base beyond Louisiana’s reach, we’re ready to expand our team’s footprint as well.”

The goal of the Atlanta expansion is to marry the creative spirit of New Orleans with a new talent pool, said Zaiger. The new office, led by company vet Taylor Kincaid, is located at 675 Ponce De Leon Avenue on the 8th floor of Ponce City Market and near the Georgia Aquarium and Piedmont Park.

As for New Orleans, Zaiger said the city is battle tested and will survive setbacks caused by the pandemic.

“Every city in the world is going through a rough period, but New Orleans knows how to bounce back from tough times,” he said. “Our Universities all kept up high enrollment throughout the first semester back with COVID-19. There’s still talent coming into the city that desires to stay here. Our job as business owners is to provide them with careers that help build sustainable futures.”