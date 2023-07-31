N.O. & Company’s COOLinary, Museum Month Return

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – COOLinary and Museum Month, created and led by New Orleans & Company, return throughout the month of August. During the 19th annual COOLinary New Orleans, some of the city’s dining establishments are offering specially curated prix-fixe menus at unbeatable prices. The ninth annual New Orleans Museum Month gives museum members the opportunity to use their current membership to visit all participating institutions, free of charge.

During COOLinary New Orleans, restaurant goers can enjoy special two- and three-course lunch menus for $25 or less and three-course dinner and brunch menus for $50 or less from more than 100 restaurants. Participants include some of the city’s longstanding and iconic Creole and Cajun restaurants as well as new places featuring New Orleans cuisine incorporating international inspirations. Visit neworleans.com/coolinary/ for a list of participating restaurants and their menus.

New Orleans Museum Month, which began in 2014, is a collaboration between museums of all sizes and genres across the greater New Orleans area and offers locals the ability to experience the wealth of art and culture available in the city with just one membership.

Museum Month features a total of 25 museums such as the National World War II Museum, the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience, the newly renovated Backstreet Cultural Museum, the Louisiana Children’s Museum and many more of our wonderful museums across the Greater New Orleans area. The full list of participating museums and membership information can be found by visiting neworleans.com/museum-month/.

“New Orleans, a city of less than 400,000 people, boasts a culinary and cultural scene that rivals or exceeds our competitor cities with millions of residents,” said Walter J. Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “Programs such as COOLinary and Museum Month are the perfect opportunity for locals to plan a staycation and re-discover the cultural treasures in every neighborhood in our city. And, it gives us timely programming to attract visitors regionally, nationally and internationally at a time when our members really need it.”

