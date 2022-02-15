N.O. & Company Supports ‘Adopt a Cop’ Program During Carnival

In 2020 photo, a member of the New Orleans Police Department stands watch on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans & Company, the city’s destination marketing organization, has announced its support for New Orleans police officers through the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation’s Adopt-a-Cop program for the 2022 Mardi Gras parade season. The program provides hot meals and snacks for officers working long shifts along the parade route.

The program’s suggested donation is $10. New Orleans & Company has donated $5,000 and is encouraging others to contribute as well.

“The people of New Orleans are overjoyed to see the return of Mardi Gras in 2022,” said Walt Leger, executive vice president and general counsel at New Orleans & Company. “We understand that Mardi Gras cannot be successful without the commitment and hard work of the men and women of the NOPD who put their lives on the line day in and day out. We hope that businesses throughout the community will join us and the hospitality industry in supporting the NOPD and the Adopt-a-Cop Program to show them that we value what they do.”

Visit this page to make a contribution.

“Adopt-A-Cop Mardi Gras support provides our ‘krewe in blue’ with much-needed hot meals, healthy snacks, and beverages to enjoy during the long days and nights of Mardi Gras,” said Melanie Talia, president and CEO of the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation. “There would be no purple, green and gold without the blue!”