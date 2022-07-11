N.O. & Company Promotes Sustainable Practices for Hospitality Industry

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In partnership with the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce and LifeCity, New Orleans & Company is working to promote sustainable practices for the hospitality industry through a Zero Waste Campaign. A complimentary workshop will be held on Tuesday, July 12 at the Sheraton New Orleans from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

At the workshop, panelists will share ways they are making an impact in the city and how businesses can implement steps to be more environmentally friendly. Attendees can learn more about ways to start diverting waste from the landfill, meet service providers who can help their organizations reach goals for zero waste, as well as increase traffic to their businesses and making a bigger impact in the city.

“The practices of the past won’t sustain us in the future,” said Liz Shephard, CEO of LifeCity and founder of the Love Your City Initiative. “I am proud of the many organizations that have come together to build a brighter future for our city, so that New Orleans can continue to thrive. We can’t do it alone – this work truly needs all of us, big and small organizations alike.”

LifeCity is the driving force behind the 2022 Zero Waste Campaign: Love Your City and encourages organizations that want to build a better future by measuring and marketing their local impact in the community.

“Sustainability is becoming increasingly important in consumers’ purchasing decisions,” said Paige Davis, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership Development. “As this poses both opportunities and challenges for the business community, we are excited to invite them to learn more about how they can attract new customers and increase traffic to their business by making their operations more environmentally friendly.”

“New Orleans & Company is proud to partner with the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce and LifeCity to encourage members to get involved in this three-month Zero Waste Campaign,” said Kevin Ferguson, New Orleans & Company Vice President of External Affairs. “This workshop is a great way for members to learn more about easy to implement steps to becoming more environmentally friendly and connect with sustainable resource providers.”

To register for the event, visit the New Orleans Chamber website here.