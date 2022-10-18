N.O. Company Launches Diverse Stock Photography Site

NEW ORLEANS — Online Optimism, a digital marketing and design agency located in New Orleans and Washington D.C., has launched a new stock photography project called Macro.

Macro is a free stock photo site that allows users to download images from diverse photographers. While the photos are free to download, the photographers are paid for their work and have a space on the site to promote their work to potential clients.

“We believe it’s critically important to pay creators for their work, so Online Optimism pays each of Macro’s photographers for the free photos that they provide on this site,” said Lauren Walter, Online Optimism search and content director. “But the goal of Macro is also to provide exposure for the featured creators, so we’re hoping that users who download free images and like them will feel encouraged to reach out to the photographer for additional paid work if they need it. Each photographer has a bio on Macro with details about the kind of work they do and how to get in touch with them about paying for a project.”

Online Optimism started Macro because it saw a lack of diversity in most commercial stock photo sites and wanted to be part of the solution.

“It’s really great to see these photographers have an opportunity to showcase their work to people everywhere,” says Sam Olmsted, Online Optimism New Orleans managing director. “I’m excited to see these photographers grow and give more BIPOC photographers the opportunity to get their work on a larger platform.”

“I think diversity in front of the camera is easy; diversity behind the camera is difficult,” said Zora Khiry, one of Macro’s first photographers from New Orleans. “Often black or trans photographers see the world very differently, even behind the lens. I hope more people see my work and I hope more companies become inspired to seek unique, creative stock photos.”