N.O. Chamber to Present ‘Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference’

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce has partnered with presenting sponsor, Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R (Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized), to host its fourth annual Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference. The professional development conference will begin at 8 a.m. April 19, 2023 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Emmy Award-wining reporter, talk show host and commentator Monica Pierre will be the keynote speaker. She will address how women can “employ storytelling for visibility, impact and influence.”

“The New Orleans Chamber and Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R are working diligently to ensure that the Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference is an experience that businesswomen walk away from with more connections and resources to support their endeavors,” said Sandra Lombana Lindquist, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce’s president and CEO. “Each year it’s grown in awareness and attendance. In 2023, we are hoping to draw in over 700 attendees and keep the momentum going.”

Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference connects like-minded businesswomen pursuing career advancement and provides opportunities to help them accelerate their professional development with keynote speakers, multiple breakout sessions and ample networking opportunities. Women’s organizations throughout the region from diverse backgrounds will come together for the conference in an effort to support and provide resources to all women.

“Fidelity Bank is proud to partner with the New Orleans Chamber to present the POWER Up conference for the fifth year,” said Chris Ferris, president and CEO of Fidelity Bank & NOLA Lending. “With over 1,500 members, one of the biggest benefits of our P.O.W.E.R program is that Fidelity Bank brings women leaders together to learn from and inspire each other and the Power Up conference helps us achieve that mission.”

Tickets and sponsorships are still available with tickets priced at $265 for members and $320 for nonmembers. For more information and to register, please click here.