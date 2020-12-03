N.O. Chamber to Host Virtual Annual Meeting

NEW ORLEANS – From Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce will host “Looking Forward to 2021,” a virtual video series. The event features interviews with three business leaders: Brandy Christian (Port of New Orleans), David Ellis (Entergy New Orleans), and Jay Lapeyre (Laitram LLC). Brandon Davis, 2020 chairman of the board, will interview each one to discuss how they have adapted to the changes 2020 has brought, what they have learned over this unprecedented year, opportunities they see for the city, and more. The interviews will be broadcast on the Chamber’s YouTube Live channel.

On Friday, Dec. 11, the chamber will host a short Zoom meeting at noon to formally elect incoming executive officers and board of directors. Chamber members are encouraged to submit their proxy by completing a one-minute survey before Dec. 11.

Deep Fried Advertising is producing the Annual Meeting.