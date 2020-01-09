N.O. Chamber Hosts Wellness Event

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Chamber will host a seminar titled “Wellness Strategies for Your Business Culture” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton New Orleans, 315 Julia St.

From the event description: “According to a recent University of Phoenix survey, more than half (55%) of employed U.S. adults say they have experienced burnout. Of those who experienced burnout, 68% experienced fatigue, 65% experience anxiety and 48% experience depression.

As we look toward 2020, employee wellness is a main concern for the U.S. workplace, this wellness-focused discussion will be led by out-of-the-box experts on employee benefits and workplace wellness as you prepare strategy for 2020 and beyond.

