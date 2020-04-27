N.O. Chamber Hosts Webinar on Resilience

NEW ORLEANS – From the New Orleans Chamber:

Welcome to the New Orleans Chamber’s Wednesday Webinar Series. As our community faces difficult times of uncertainty, we are dedicated to continuing our mission of providing members with valuable tools and resources necessary to thrive. Our weekly webinars will cover topics of interest for businesses during this time – from financial planning, to rebranding your business, to dealing with the stress that comes with it all.

Resilient Louisiana Commission members Walt Leger III and Secretary Kimberly Robinson will discuss current plans for re-opening commerce in light of COVID-19 as per recent announcements from Governor John Bel Edwards. Plans are turning into actions as the local community braces for inevitable changes in the economy and workforce throughout Louisiana, and specifically.

Time: noon Wednesday, April 29

Register here





Comments

comments