N.O. Chamber Hosts ‘Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference’

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce has partnered with its presenting sponsor, Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R (Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized), to host its annual Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference. The all-inclusive professional development conference, which is a collaboration of local women’s organizations and network partners, will begin at 8 a.m. on March 18 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Ticket sales end at noon on Tuesday, March 15 or when tickets are sold out.

The conference aims to connect “like-minded businesswomen pursuing career advancement and provides opportunities to help them accelerate their professional development with keynote speakers, multiple breakout sessions and ample networking opportunities.” 16 women’s organizations throughout the region will come together for the conference in an effort to support and provide resources to all women.

“The New Orleans Chamber and Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R are working diligently to ensure that the Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference is an experience that businesswomen walk away from with more connections and resources to support their endeavors,” said Sandra Lombana Lindquist, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, in a press release. “Our last event was virtual due to the pandemic, so we are excited to have this year’s conference in-person and setting aside time for networking opportunities for all of our attendees.”

Fidelity P.O.W.E.R. has confirmed the keynote speaker for this year’s Power Up: Women’s Leadership. Rayne Martin, a leadership and purpose coach, will discuss how leaders driven by purpose can create change and cause a significant impact in the world.

“Fidelity Bank is proud to partner with the New Orleans Chamber to present the POWER Up conference for the third year,” said Chris Ferris, president and CEO of Fidelity Bank & NOLA Lending. “ With over 1500 members, one of the biggest benefits of our POWER program is that Fidelity Bank brings women leaders together to learn from and inspire each other and the Power Up conference helps us achieve that mission.”

The March 18 event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets for members are $150 and $175 for non-members. Registration and ticket purchases can be completed online.