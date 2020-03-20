N.O. Chamber Hosts a Webinar on … How to Host a Webinar

NEW ORLEANS – Many New Orleanians sent their first-ever text in the days after Hurricane Katrina. That was back when you had to hit the number 7 four times to choose the letter “S.”

Now, in another time of crisis, the whole world is learning how to use Zoom, the cloud platform for video and audio conferencing.

If you’re a newbie, fear not because the New Orleans Chamber is hosting a webinar titled “How to Zoom” at noon on Monday, March 23. The University of Holy Cross will help host.

This is the first in a series of weekly Wednesday webinars. Topics and speakers will be centered on guidance for business owners during times of crisis and uncertainty.

Click here to register.





