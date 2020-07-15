N.O. Chamber Host Webinar on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Chamber will host a webinar titled “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace” at noon on Thursday, July 23.
From a release:
Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is becoming an increasingly valued part of the workplace conversation, now most importantly with current events and worldwide support. Hear from 3 business professionals on creating a respectful & inclusive workplace in which individuals appreciate their uniqueness, understand their differences, and find common purpose in accomplishing organizational success.
