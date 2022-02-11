N.O. Book Festival at Tulane Adds Authors

NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University has announced the addition of 11 award-winning authors, a group of 13 Family Day at the Festival authors, as well as a contingent of New Orleans chefs for a culinary lineup.

The 2022 New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University will kick off its inaugural weekend, March 10-12, on Tulane’s main campus. The festival is free and open to the public. A schedule of events will be released in the coming weeks. The author lineup for the 2022 book festival can be found here.

Additional authors joining the lineup include Merissa Nathan Gerson, Laura-Zoë Humphreys, Don Lemon, Robert Mann, Imani Perry, Mark Plotkin, Amanda Ripley, Mona Lisa Saloy, Annette Sisco, Anne Snyder and Thomas Chatterton Williams.

The book festival’s culinary symposium will feature the talented lineup of Edgar Chase, IV, Justin Devillier, Molly Kimball, Melissa Martin, Alon Shaya and Poppy Tooker. The group will participate in roundtable discussions and food tasting.

A collaborative celebratory musical performance will close out the book festival in style on Saturday. The musical ensemble will consist of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, Adonis Rose, Tom Sancton and Charlie Gabriel and Friends with Ben Jaffe, Josh Starkman and Walter Harris.

The book festival will partner with the city of New Orleans’ Mayor’s Office of Youth and Families and Scholastic, the global children’s publishing, education and media company, to bring a group of talented and award-winning children’s authors for the event’s inaugural Family Day at the Festival on Saturday, March 12. Family Day is open and accessible to all children of our community and their families.

The children’s authors committed to Family Day at the Festival includes Johnette Downing (Today Is Monday in Louisiana), Marti Dumas (Women in the Old West), Freddi Williams Evans (Come Sunday: A Young Reader’s History of Congo Square), Deandrea Green-Humble (DeWayne and Mr. Shrimp Po Boy), Jared “The Dreamer” Green (Madam Mayor), Elizabeth M. Johnson and co-author Tyrell Plair (Just Like My Dad), Denise McConduit (The Boy Who Wouldn’t Read), Aida Salazar (In the Spirit of a Dream: 13 Stories of American Immigrants of Color), Maleeha Siddiqui (Barakah Beats), Michael Strecker (Young Comics Guide to Telling Jokes, Books 1+2; Jokes for Crescent City Kids), Jeanette Weiland (Beignets for Breakfast) and Chris Yandle (Lucky Enough: A Year of a Dad’s Daily Notes of Encouragement and Life Lessons to His Daughter).

Designed to be a dynamic and fun experience for all ages, Family Day is a family-centered, free event that includes a diverse selection of authors and presenters set to interact with kids throughout the day. Programming involving adult literacy resources will also be featured. From book signings to photos with beloved book characters to performances and read-alouds, there will be something for every child in attendance across all reading levels, backgrounds and reading interests.

All events will take place on Tulane’s uptown campus, including the Lavin-Bernick Center for University Life, McAlister Auditorium, Myra Clare Rogers Memorial Chapel, Goldring/Woldenberg Business Complex and the Berger Family Lawn.

“The love of reading is the bedrock of education at any age,” Tulane University President Michael Fitts said. “We are delighted to welcome young readers, their families and some of the favorite authors they love to our campus for this celebration of reading, writing and discovery.”

“After many years of being involved in a literacy event for children in New Orleans, I am thrilled that Family Day will be held as part of the New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University,” said Cheryl Landrieu, co-chair and executive director of the book festival. “This free event will provide opportunities for children from across the city to come together in a fun, lively atmosphere that supports reading and learning. I’ve always believed that one book can change a child’s life, and I’m so excited to see kids meet some of their favorite authors and experience the joy of reading.”

“We are excited to continue this critical partnership with Cheryl Landrieu, Tulane University, the New Orleans Public Library and local community organizations that will provide families with the tools and resources necessary to enhance their educational experiences,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “The New Orleans Book Festival Family Day event speaks to the critical work of my administration through the Mayor’s Office of Youth and Families, exposing residents to local authors who’ve written books that can absolutely change a young person’s life and can open doors to a successful future. I commend this great collaboration and hope to continue engaging readers of all ages as we work to increase literacy rates in New Orleans.”

“Walter Isaacson (festival co-chair) says that every great city needs a book festival, and at Scholastic, we say that every book festival needs a great Family Day,” says Judy Newman, President and Reader in Chief of Scholastic Book Clubs. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Tulane University and the City of New Orleans to host a day filled with wonderful books and authors. On Saturday, March 12, kids from all across the City of New Orleans—and their families—will get to meet authors and experience the unparalleled power and joy that comes from discovering and reading a story that speaks to them.”

Along with the city of New Orleans and Scholastic, several other local groups have partnered with the festival to sponsor Family Day, including 826 New Orleans, Make Music NOLA, KID smART, City Year, Stair Nola, Impossibility Press, Tulane Center for Public Service: For The Children Literacy and Tutoring Program, Geaux Girl Media, Stone Center for Latin American Studies, Muses and Emma Fick.

The New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University has also announced a literary partnership with Loyola University and the Loyola Institute of Politics.

The Institute of Politics will host its 11th Ed Renwick Lecture when author, journalist and political commentator Steve Roberts reviews his book about his wife, Cokie Roberts, Cokie: A Life Well Lived, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 at Nunemaker Hall on Loyola’s main campus. Loyola President Tania Tetlow will serve as moderator and lead a conversation with Roberts, including a Q&A format with the audience.

For more information on the New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University, please visit ​www.bookfest.Tulane.edu.