N.O. BioInnovation Center Welcomes Program Director

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans BioInnovation Center has announced the addition of Muieen Cader as program director. NOBIC is a private, not-for-profit business incubator supporting entrepreneurship and dedicated to the development of bioscience innovation throughout Louisiana.

“Muieen brings an array of experience in early-stage investing, with an emphasis in program development and capital deployment within underserved communities,” said NOBIC Executive Director Kris Khalil. “We’re very excited for him to join our growing team. He will undoubtedly make an immediate impact on the biotech industry in New Orleans.”

Cader has a background in venture capital, having served as a senior associate with Garden District Ventures, where he was responsible for investment memo preparation, due diligence, LP outreach and adding value for prospective portfolio companies. He is involved in the venture capital community through his contributions to OpenVC.app and his Medium blog focused on venture capital and diversity.

One of Cader’s first initiatives will be to build a new experiential learning programming for local graduate students and supporting early-stage companies through their milestone journeys, with a focus on supporting biotech companies to obtain much needed risk capital.