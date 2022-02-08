N.O. BioInnovation Center Welcomes New Innovation Program Manager

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans BioInnovation Center has named Dr. Ha’reanna Campbell as its new Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) DRIVe innovation program manager. Campbell is responsible for setting the strategic direction, management, and oversight of all operational/programming activities related to the accelerator program and collaboration with BARDA. NOBIC is a private, not-for-profit business incubator that aims to support entrepreneurship and the development of bioscience innovation throughout Louisiana.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Ha’reanna Campbell to the NOBIC team,” said Kris Khalil, executive director at NOBIC. “She brings a passion for combating health disparities and special interest in infectious diseases that will drive the development and leadership of our BARDA DRIVe program. Dr. Campbell will be a great asset to our growing team.”

NOBIC is collaborating with BARDA to advance emerging technologies in the areas of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, as well as sepsis, pandemic influenza and infectious disease. The DRIVe Program is a BARDA initiative to accelerate the development and availability of transformative technologies and approaches to protect Americans from health security threats. NOBIC was selected as one of 13 BARDA DRIVe accelerators from across the nation to identify promising innovation and to provide wraparound technical support and business development services. By connecting companies, universities, and other important members of the health security ecosystem, the NOBIC BARDA DRIVe Program is designed to drive innovation in lifesaving medical technologies and solve challenging problems spanning modern health security threats and daily medical care.

Campbell, a Mississippi and Alabama native, graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy with a Doctorate of Pharmacy.

“NOBIC has a passion for supporting biotech entrepreneurs and programs,” said Campbell. “I look forward to collaborating with our team and BARDA to connect members of the health community to drive innovation right at home.”

