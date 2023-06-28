N.O. BioInnovation Center Leaders Travel to Belgium for BIO Day

L to R (foreground): Kris Khalil and Gov. John Bel Edwards

NEW ORLEANS — Delegates from the New Orleans BioInnovation Center, lead agency of the Gulf Coast Health Sciences Corridor, recently traveled to Belgium to attend BIO Day with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. The Louisiana Department of Economic Development sponsored the trip.

Representatives from NOBIC and GCHSC promoted foreign investments in Louisiana and showcased New Orleans as a destination for professionals, researchers and potential partners in biotechnology.

“It’s clear that Louisiana, with its robust cultural heritage and demonstrated resilience, has captivated international biotech firms seeking a thriving environment for their growth,” said Kris Khalil, executive director of New Orleans BioInnovation Center, in a press release about the trip. “New Orleans is brimming with unique business advantages and a multifaceted sector landscape. We have proven ourselves as an unwavering pillar for innovation. At the New Orleans BioInnovation Center, we’re privileged to offer state-of-the-art facilities, development of groundbreaking research, and an extensive network of industry leaders. We were honored to join other state agencies on this mission and even more to position New Orleans as a preferred destination for global biotech companies.”

NOBIC said companies taking advantage of state incentive programs have increased capital investment in the state for five years in a row, topping $20 billion two years in a row.

“Life sciences investments can not only create jobs and stimulate economic activity – they can literally save lives,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “That is why support for bioscience research and development has been a pillar of Louisiana’s economic development strategy since the early days of my administration. Louisiana’s unique assets in life sciences can provide new and exciting opportunities for established life sciences leaders in other countries.”

Delegates from the following agencies were also part of the conference: Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Biomedical Research Foundation of Northwest Louisiana, Baton Rouge Health District, Tulane University, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Louisiana State University, University of Louisiana at Lafayette and University of Louisiana at Monroe.