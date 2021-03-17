N.O.-Based Snack Company Brass Roots Secures $1M Investment

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS — Brass Roots, a New Orleans-based brand of nutrient-dense, allergen-friendly snacks made from the Sacha Inchi seed, announced that it has closed on a $1 million investment commitment from John B Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. JBSS is one of the largest nut processors in the world and manufacturer and marketer of the Fisher brand, with fiscal year 2020 net sales of approximately $880 million. With this investment commitment from JBSS, Brass Roots will fund sales growth of its products online and in nearly 400 Sprouts Farmers Markets stores across the country early this year.

“Brass Roots is an exciting local brand that exemplifies the culinary spirit of the Greater New Orleans region,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc. “This is an incredible example of the future of food manufacturing, which will be a significant driver of our economy through modern distribution and new job creation.”

Brass Roots launched Sacha Inchi Butter, high protein Crunch Puffs and Roasted Sacha Inchi Seeds in early 2020. It says sales have grown by more than 100% per quarter in calendar 2020 as customers become more familiar with it. The JBSS support and Sprouts launch should further fuel the company’s efforts to introduce the Sacha Inchi Seed to U.S. consumers, while expanding its youth empowerment mission in New Orleans and in Southeast Asia, where its organic Sacha Inchi Seeds are grown.

“This is an exciting, momentous relationship for Brass Roots,” said Brass Roots founder Aaron Gailmor. “We have found a financial and strategic supporter who believes in the Sacha Inchi Seed and shares our values as a company. With this support and our expanding distribution through Sprouts and other e-commerce platforms, we have a unique opportunity to share the health benefits of the Sacha Inchi Seed nationwide with consumers while supporting the youth community efforts in both New Orleans and Thailand and Lao.”

The Sacha Inchi Seed, also known as the Incan Peanut for its nutty taste and crunch, is not considered a “top nine allergen” like peanuts and tree nuts. It is high in complete (plant-based) protein and a good source of Omega 3 fatty acids. It has zero net carbs. Importantly, the seed fits into many restrictive diets, including the Low FODMAP diet.