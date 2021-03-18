N.O.-Based HRI Properties Building Hilton Hotel in Austin

AUSTIN – New Orleans-based developer HRI Properties and private investment firm Rockbridge have partnered to build the new Hilton Garden Inn Austin University Capitol District, expected to debut this summer.

“We have created a hotel that captures the vibrant energy and spirit that makes Austin so unique,” said Michael Coolidge, chief investment and development officer for HRI, in a release. “We look forward to providing locals and visitors alike a place to relax, eat, drink and connect in the heart of the city but with easy access to the University area.”

Managed by HRI Lodging LLC, the 214-room property will feature “guest rooms with sweeping city views, a ground-level bar and lounge, a breakfast room, an expansive rooftop deck and close to 3,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space.” Located in central Austin, the property is within walking distance of a number of key sites, including the state capitol, University of Texas Austin, Blanton Museum, Museum of the Weird and many city parks.

Designed by Austin-based Gensler, the hotel will meet the criteria for Austin Energy Green Building 2 Start Status. The AEGB Commercial Rating System drives new sustainable building practices while also addressing environmental issues appropriate for Central Texas, including water conservation, energy efficiency and construction waste reduction.

With interiors by Studio 11 Design out of Dallas, the hotel’s design aesthetic “captures the colorful vibe of the city, mixing a fresh color palette, artful lighting and locally sourced materials to create a sophisticated and vibrant gathering place for Austinites and travelers alike.”

