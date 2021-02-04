N.O.-Based Blue Cypress Acquires BuzzShift

Photo courtesy of BuzzShift

NEW ORLEANS – N.O.-based tech company Blue Cypress announced that it has completed the acquisition of Buzzshift, a digital ad agency and business consultancy located in Dallas.

______________________________

Related: Association Success Corporation Is Now Blue Cypress

______________________________

Blue Cypress, founded by “conscious capitalism” practitioner Amith Nagarajan, said it looks for the “most innovative, disruptive, and forward-thinking companies in the purpose-driven leadership world” – and the BuzzShift acquisition is an example of that philosophy at work.

“We are excited by the opportunity to help BuzzShift grow,” said Nagarajan in a press release. “A central goal of the Blue Cypress family is to create meaningful opportunities for each company to grow its network through relationships across the family. We believe we can help BuzzShift scale its business, both geographically and by vertical, by introducing BuzzShift to the Blue Cypress network.”

BuzzShift said it works with both high-growth startups, mature industry leaders and nonprofits to deliver the strategic planning resources and digital marketing services essential to growth. Its existing and past roster of clients includes brands such as USAA, Verizon, Neighborhood Goods, Four Corners Brewing Co., Jack Black and Twilio.

BuzzShift is led by Cameron Gawley (CEO) and Grant Denton (managing director). Both plan to remain with the company.

“As a part of the Blue Cypress family, we will have access to the back-office resources and support that will ensure greater efficiencies and continued growth of the agency, as well as various operational sophistication that will be of strong benefit to our clients and employees,” said Gawley.

Nagarajan founded Aptify – which provides software solutions for large organizations, associations, nonprofits and other groups – in 1993 when he was still in college. In 2017, he sold the company to Community Brands, a big player in that world.

Since then, he has focused on several other ventures, including AssociationSuccess.org, which provides resources to help grow organizations; CIMATRI, provider of technology consulting services; PROPEL, home of business coaches and advisory teams; Tasio, which uses machine learning techniques to uncover deep patterns in member behavior; and rasa.io, which uses AI to personalize email newsletters.

Visit buzzshift.com to learn more.