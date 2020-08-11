N.O. Attorney Part of Class Action Lawsuits for Chronic Pain Patients

PROVIDENCE, R.I. and SAN FRANCISCO – New Orleans attorney Joseph M. Bruno is one of the lead attorneys who has filed national class action lawsuits against large pharmacy chains for discrimination for refusing to fill prescriptions for opioid medication.

Edith Fuog from Riverview, Fla., filed a nationwide class action lawsuit in Providence, R.I. against CVS on behalf of the millions of other “legitimate” users of legally prescribed opioid medication, seeking legal relief that will allow them to get their prescriptions filled, as written, “without additional limitations or restrictions, and without the constant fear that their prescriptions will be denied.”

Fuog suffers from chronic pain brought on by numerous medical conditions. As alleged in her lawsuit, since at least 2017, numerous different CVS pharmacies have refused to fill her legitimate prescriptions for opioid medication. The lawsuit claims this is in violation of the American with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the anti-discrimination provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

Susan Smith from Castro Valley, Ca., has filed a similar national class action against Walgreens and Costco in U.S. in San Francisco. Smith – who suffers from a rare medical condition that causes debilitating headaches – alleges that numerous Walgreens and Costco pharmacies have refused to fill her prescriptions for opioid medication and were dismissive of her plight.

The lawsuits maintain that efforts to combat the national crisis of abuse of opioids, while originally well-intentioned, have led to discrimination against millions of Americans who “legitimately need opioid medication to combat the terrible pain they live with every day.” As alleged in the lawsuits, CVS, Walgreens and Costco have implemented nationwide policies that that have resulted in their pharmacies treating patients who presents a valid prescription for opioid medication as if they are a drug abuser, interfering with the customer’s relationship with his or her treating doctor and improperly refusing to fill legitimate prescriptions for opioid pain medication or imposing medically unnecessary limitations or other requirements before agreeing to fill the prescriptions.

“It is an unfortunate fact that there are thousands of chronic pain patients that are encountering enormous trouble getting their doctor-prescribed-prescriptions filled at CVS, Walgreens and Costco pharmacies across the United States,” said Bruno. “They are being discriminated against and mistreated as if they are addicts when in fact they need their medications because of their immense pain.”

For a copy of the Complaints and more information about the allegations, click here or visit https://seekingjusticeforpainpatients.com.