N.O. Area Habitat for Humanity Receives Record-Setting Grant

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity has received nearly $1.7 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to protect children and families from home health hazards such as lead-based paint, mold, moisture, pests, poor indoor air quality and other safety hazards. NOAHH was one of 60 nonprofit organizations in 29 states selected for this HUD grant.

“The $1.7 million HUD grant is the largest grant we’ve received in our 38-year history,” said NOAHH Executive Director Marguerite Oestreicher. “This grant is truly transformative, and will allow us to serve even more homeowners than ever before.”

Normally, NOAHH undertakes about 50 “A Brush With Kindness” projects per year. The HUD grant will allow NOAHH to help an additional 100 families over the next few years.

As part of the effort to protect families from home health hazards, NOAHH will replace damaged sheetrock, build ramps to make homes more accessible, clean air conditioning and heating systems and undertake other efforts that make huge differences in the daily lives of New Orleanians.

Homeowners are encouraged to apply to NOAHH’s A Brush With Kindness program if their home is in need of repair or poses a threat to their health and safety. To qualify, applicants’ household income must fall within 30% to 80% of the New Orleans-Metairie area median income level as outlined by HUD. Interested homeowners can call NOAHH’s A Brush With Kindness Program at (504) 609-3328 or visit www.abwk.org to submit a preliminary application.

About NOAHH New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity is an independent 501(c) 3 nonprofit affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International.