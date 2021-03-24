N.O. Airport Executive Elected to Leadership Role at National Trade Group

NEW ORLEANS – The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport announced that Director of Communications Erin Burns has been elected to serve on the steering group for aviation industry trade association Airport’s Council International-North America’s marketing, communications and customer experience committee.

The committee develops aviation-related educational and policy programs for ACI-NA members, identifies issues and promotes public awareness of airports as economic generators for their communities, and develops strategies for delivering a strong customer experience, effective media relations, and innovative airport marketing.

“Erin has done an excellent job leading the New Orleans Airport’s marketing and public relations initiatives,” said Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation. “We are proud to have her in a leadership role among other marketing, communications and customer experience professionals from airports from across North America. This is especially critical as the industry tackles the challenge of restoring customer confidence in traveling since the COVID-19 pandemic.”