Mystick Krewe Names 2022 Washington Mardi Gras Royalty

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Mystick Krewe of Louisianians has announced the chairman and royal court for the 2022 Washington Mardi Gras, scheduled to take place Jan. 27-29 at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

This annual celebration of Louisiana people and politics, which began more than 60 years ago, attracts more than 2,000 revelers each year – the majority of whom travel from Louisiana to party in D.C. for several days. Last year’s event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event chairman is House Rep. Garret Graves from Louisiana’s Sixth Congressional District. Graves is the ranking member for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation and is the ranking member for the new Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

Baton Rouge resident Richard A. Lipsey is the 2022 king. He is the owner of a firearms distributor; co-owner of Haspel, a line of men’s tailored clothing; and founder of Lipsey Communications, a chain of over 300 wireless phone stores.

2022 Queen Madison Smith, from LaPlace, is a senior at Louisiana State University majoring in political science, with a concentration in American constitutional law.

Click here for more information.