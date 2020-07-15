Mystical Order of the Phoenix Mardi Gras Krewe to Ride in 2021

NEW ORLEANS – Ten former float lieutenants from the Mystic Krewe of Nyx announced the debut of their new Mardi Gras organization, the Mystical Order of the Phoenix, and plans to ride on Feb. 6, 2021 with the Knights of Sparta.

Several Nyx members resigned last month after krewe captain Julie Lea used the phrase “all lives matter” – considered a dismissal of the “Black Lives Matter” protest movement – in a social media post.

Phoenix founders said “this new organization rose from the ashes with the hope that a new vibrant Mardi Gras organization could take shape and engage in community outreach and charitable activities.” The founders are Selina E. Boone, Kara Borasch, Karen Boudrie, Carla Catalano, Alison Frazier, Dawn Frick, Chanel Labat, Nikita ‘Mickey’ Milton, Heather Nichols and Gigi Saak.

Instead of one captian, the krewe said it will be governed by a rotating board, which will run the organization with the help of foat lieutenants.

“The Mystical Order of the Phoenix was established to bring a higher level of diversity and inclusion to its Mardi Gras organization,” said Heather Nichols, the first Mystical Order of the Phoenix board chairman.”Through tradition, innovation and group leadership, Mystical Order of the Phoenix will rise as a shining example of Carnival merriment, community service and sisterhood.”

Mystical Order of the Phoenix members will join forces with their “brothers” in the Knights of Sparta as a part of the Spartan Society’s traditional parade down St. Charles Avenue on the first Saturday of the Mardi Gras season.

