Music Legend Elton John Will Begin 2022 US ‘Farewell’ Tour in New Orleans

Elton John performing in 2018 at the Smoothie King Center.

NEW YORK – One of the first major music acts to commit to post-pandemic touring plans, British rocker Elton John announced newly rescheduled North American tour dates for his global Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Following his recently announced dates in Europe – which will begin in September 2021 in Berlin (tour dates here) – the tour will kick off again in North America on Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. He will then perform in Houston, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Miami and many other markets. The latest dates on sale are arena shows that were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will conclude with a series of select stadium performances taking place worldwide. Additional information on these concerts will be announced at a later date.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic,” said John. “But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!”

Ticketholders for all postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

Visit EltonJohn.com for more info.