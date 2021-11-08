Louisiana native, Claudia M. Dixon is an experienced accountant with a successful career in banking, business development, accounting, and financial planning. She's a proud mother of 4 amazing children, owner of J Beck Accounting & Consulting, CEO of Music & Money and is also a pretty good Spanish-speaker... Hola!

Claudia teaches financial education throughout the southern region and has led seminars designed to promote the growth and development of small businesses, with a passion for women and minority-owned businesses. She also developed a training program to prepare businesses for lenders, organized and taught at conferences throughout the state and is a certified Agile/Lean coach, Scrum Master and Project Manager.

Claudia founded the non-profit “Music and Money” to promote financial and arts education throughout Louisiana and Texas, expanding the platform to Cuba, the Virgin Islands and Jamaica. The signature event, Emerald City, happens annually, in May.

Finally, as a business owner and consultant, Claudia’s accounting firm, J Beck Accounting & Consulting provides full-service accounting solutions to individuals, businesses, and non-profits. This includes grant allocation and budgeting, payroll, advising and tax preparation. The primary focus throughout her career has been community-betterment and financial empowerment. Her aspirations are to continue investing in the communities where she lives and raises her children.

Email Claudia at musicandmoney@bizneworleans.com.