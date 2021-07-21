‘Museums for All’ to Increase Access to Louisiana Children’s Museum

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Children’s Museum has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

LCM will now offer general admission to the Museum for a minimal fee of $2 per person (for up to four people) with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card and a photo ID. Similar free and reduced admission rates are available to eligible members of the public at more than 700 participating museums across the country. Louisiana Children’s Museum is the first museum in the Greater New Orleans Area to offer the Museums for All financial accessibility program.

“All children benefit from the discovery and learning that happens through play at the Louisiana Children’s Museum,” said Julia Bland, CEO of LCM. “Our location in the heart of New Orleans City Park and a greatly reduced admission fee for families who receive public assistance makes LCM and its many resources accessible to a greater number of children and families,” added Bland.

Museums for All helps expand access to museums and raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching entire communities. More than 700 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums represent all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

To learn more about the Louisiana Children’s Museum’s Museums for All reduced admission program for families receiving public assistance, visit www.lcm.org/museums-for-all.

The Louisiana Children’s Museum’s summer hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. General admission is $14 per person for adults and children 12 months and older. Family memberships are available for purchase and include general admission for a full year as well as members-only discounts and special offers. Currently, admission to the LCM for members and the public must be purchased in advance at www.lcm.org/tickets.