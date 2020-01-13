Multicultural Tourism Group Appoints 6 New Board Members

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Multicultural Tourism Network (NOMTN), a tourism organization promoting minority businesses and cultural diversity in New Orleans for 30 years, announced the appointment of six members to its board of directors.

“We are thrilled to add a diverse group of professionals with such a long-standing history and expertise in the service and hospitality industry to the board,” said Essence Banks, NOMTN executive director. “As we celebrate our 30th Anniversary, the organization’s focus will continue to be on providing opportunities for small and emerging businesses and local talent/artists to gain access to New Orleans’ multibillion-dollar hospitality and tourism industry.”

The new board members:

Donald Dwyer, Hilton Riverside Hotel

Thomas Jones, Sheraton New Orleans Hotel

Kernell Jupiter, Mercedes-Benz Superdome/Smoothie King Center

Margaret Montgomery-Richard, Ph.D, DMM & Associates LLC

Quintin Thomas, NOCCI/Bayou Classic

John Walker, Delaware North – New Orleans International Airport

The new board members will join the current board and executive members:

Immediate Past Chairman – Angela Simon

Chairman – Oscar Rainey

1st Vice Chairman – Dinah Campbell

2nd Vice Chairman – Anna Sumas

Treasurer – Lloyd Dennis

Secretary – Luz Lobos

*Advisory Council Chair – Josline Frank





