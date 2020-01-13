Multicultural Tourism Group Appoints 6 New Board Members
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Multicultural Tourism Network (NOMTN), a tourism organization promoting minority businesses and cultural diversity in New Orleans for 30 years, announced the appointment of six members to its board of directors.
“We are thrilled to add a diverse group of professionals with such a long-standing history and expertise in the service and hospitality industry to the board,” said Essence Banks, NOMTN executive director. “As we celebrate our 30th Anniversary, the organization’s focus will continue to be on providing opportunities for small and emerging businesses and local talent/artists to gain access to New Orleans’ multibillion-dollar hospitality and tourism industry.”
The new board members:
- Donald Dwyer, Hilton Riverside Hotel
- Thomas Jones, Sheraton New Orleans Hotel
- Kernell Jupiter, Mercedes-Benz Superdome/Smoothie King Center
- Margaret Montgomery-Richard, Ph.D, DMM & Associates LLC
- Quintin Thomas, NOCCI/Bayou Classic
- John Walker, Delaware North – New Orleans International Airport
The new board members will join the current board and executive members:
- Immediate Past Chairman – Angela Simon
- Chairman – Oscar Rainey
- 1st Vice Chairman – Dinah Campbell
- 2nd Vice Chairman – Anna Sumas
- Treasurer – Lloyd Dennis
- Secretary – Luz Lobos
- *Advisory Council Chair – Josline Frank