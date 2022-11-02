Multi-Family Redevelopment Debuts in Old Jefferson

NEW ORLEANS – Urban Properties Real Estate LLC, a commercial brokerage, property management and development firm, has completed a renovation of the Studio Arms Apartments, a three-story multi-family property located at 261 Jules Avenue near Ochsner Health System’s main campus.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Nov. 14.

Urban Properties began the renovation of the 37-unit apartment building last fall. The update brings modern units and amenities to a structure that was built in 1962, totaling 21,000 square feet on a half-acre property off Jefferson Highway.

Michael Bucher, partner and managing director at Urban Properties, led the acquisition and renovation.

“Studio Arms adds the first multi-family property to our real estate portfolio,” he said. “We thought this was an excellent opportunity to meet the housing demand for area healthcare workers near Ochsner’s largest hospital system.”

Cicada was the architect on the project and Reeves Construction Group was the contractor. SVN | Urban Properties is currently leasing the units and will oversee property and asset management of the property.