Mullin Promotes Ryan Calub to Chief Financial Officer

NEW ORLEANS — Mullin has announced the promotion of Ryan Calub to chief financial officer. Calub joined the Mullin team in 2019 as controller.

“Ryan has demonstrated excellent leadership abilities and a propensity for problem solving,” said a company spokesperson. “He has participated in key decisions pertaining to strategic initiatives, operational execution, and overall company vision while overseeing all fiscal matters, budgeting and forecasting.”

Leading up to his time at Mullin, Calub accumulated more than 11 years of experience with national and large local account firms. He has master’s degree in accounting from Louisiana State University.