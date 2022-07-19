MSY’s Henrietta Brown Elected to National Aviation Industry Board

NEW ORLEANS – From the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

MSY announced today that Henrietta Brown, deputy director of aviation – finance and administration, has been elected to the board of directors of the American Association of Airport Executives. Founded in 1928, AAAE represents 7,000 airport professionals worlwide.

“As the aviation industry moves beyond pandemic to a brighter future ahead, AAAE is fortunate to have another group of exceptional airport executives who have pledged their time, energy, and talent to help guide the Association forward,” said AAAE President and CEO Todd Hauptli. “On behalf of the AAAE team, I congratulate these leaders for the recognition they have earned from their peers across the country and thank them for their commitment to our organization and the airport industry.”

The 26-member AAAE board of directors hold direct responsibility for establishing the policy and direction of the association. The board is elected by the membership to represent their interests, and the individuals who hold these key leadership roles reflect the strength of AAAE as an organization with service at airports of all sizes and in all parts of the country.

“We are extremely proud that Henrietta Brown will take on this key national role with AAAE,” said Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation for MSY. “This is a critical time for the aviation industry with airports across the country facing major challenges due to the impact of COVID-19. We are fortunate to have her helping the industry navigate this crisis while also advocating for the needs of the New Orleans region.”

In December, Brown earned the distinction of Accredited Airport Executive (AAE) by AAAE after successfully completing a three-phase accreditation process. She served as chair of AAAE’s finance and administration committee from 2020-2022.

As MSY’s deputy director of finance and administration, Brown is responsible for the finance, accounting, concessions and other administrative divisions of the Airport. She participated on the bond transaction teams for the one of the new parking garages as well as two cost-savings bond refunding transactions. Brown has more than 20 years of finance and administration experience, with 13 of those years at mid-size airports in progressively responsible management roles.

Brown said, “I am grateful for this opportunity to offer my time and expertise to AAAE’s board of directors to help the organization make advancements in this dynamic industry. Thank you to my peers across the nation for electing me to this esteemed position.