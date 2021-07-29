MSY TSA Says It’s Ready for Escalating Passenger Volumes

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The Transportation Security Administration said it is ready for the continued surge in travelers at Louis Armstrong International Airport and across the country – but it still recommends travelers arrive two hours before their flight’s scheduled departure time.

“We are focused on the health, safety and security of our work force, our airport partners and the traveling public,” said Arden Hudson, the Federal Security Director with the Transportation Security Administration for the state of Louisiana. “The use of masks along with acrylic barriers and upgraded technology reduce or eliminate physical contact between passengers and TSA staff. Our dedicated officers in New Orleans and across the country have kept the aviation sector working throughout the pandemic for those with a need or desire to travel.”

The TSA said it has installed the latest checkpoint technology at MSY. CATs or credential authentication technology verify identities while reducing touchpoints because the traveler can insert their own ID. Boarding passes in most cases do not need to be presented in those lanes because the equipment confirms in real time that a passenger is flying that day. CTs or computed tomography equipment uses complex algorithms to screen carry-on bags. TSA officers can rotate the images to verify that no threats are present, therefore reducing the need to open bags. Passengers screened in the lanes with this new equipment do not need to remove their 3-1-1 bag or their electronics.

Face masks for both employees and passengers are required throughout the airport, including of course inside the checkpoint. Since the implementation of the federal face mask mandate for travelers on February 2nd and the subsequent extension into September, masks are required regardless of any local or state easing of restrictions. Those who refuse to wear a mask face fines from the TSA and from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) if the infraction occurs while flying. The TSA continues to work closely with all transportation partners to enable the highest security standards within a travel environment that helps reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The TSA said travelers should follow these six tips for getting through the TSA checkpoint as quickly and efficiently as possible:

Wear a face mask. You must. Face masks must be worn in the airport and on the plane.

Leave prohibited items at home. To reduce the likelihood of physical contact with TSA officers at the checkpoint, verify if items are prohibited by using the “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov. Also empty your pockets of your wallet, coins, phone and other permitted items into your own carry-on, not into the trays in the checkpoint. That will reduce touchpoints as well.

Prepare for the security checkpoint. Have a valid ID card readily available. Follow the liquids rule of 3.4 ounces or less, with the exception of hand sanitizer, which has a temporary 12-ounce limit in carry-on baggage.

No guns at checkpoints ever. Airline passengers can fly with firearms only in checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packed and declared to the airline at check-in. Contact your particular airline for additional guidance. And know what the laws are on both sides of your trip.

Help is always available. Get live assistance by tweeting your questions and comments to @AskTSA or via Facebook Messenger , weekdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST and weekends/holidays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. You can also call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673.

Enroll now in TSA PreCheck . “Travel with Ease” by enrolling in TSA PreCheck and avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, food, laptops and light jackets. Most new enrollees receive a known traveler number within five days, and membership lasts for five years.

For more information, visit tsa.gov/coronavirus.