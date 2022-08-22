MSY Seeking Feedback to Help Update Its Branding

Photo courtesy of MSY

NEW ORLEANS — Leaders at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport are seeking feedback to help update the facility’s branding:

“There’s still time to share your opinion on MSY’s new brand,” said a spokesperson. “Tell us what you see as the defining characteristics of the greater New Orleans and southeast Louisiana region. Your feedback will help us to update our image to more closely reflect the vision of the community.”

Click here to take the survey.